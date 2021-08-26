Oxford winger Nathan Holland hoping to return to contention against Lincoln

Nathan Holland should be available for Oxford’s League One clash with Lincoln.

The winger is back in training after vomiting during the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to QPR last time out.

Anthony Forde could return having missed the QPR loss on Tuesday night.

James Henry (hamstring) and Ryan Williams (groin) could also be fit to feature.

Teddy Bishop could start for Lincoln after having shaken off a hip injury.

The Imps striker came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wycombe and then started the 3-2 Football League Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will be firmly in line to start on Saturday, provided he is fresh enough after the midweek exploits.

Midfielder Max Sanders could face a late fitness test to determine whether he can return to action.