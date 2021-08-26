Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen knocked out of Europa Conference League after heavy defeat to Qarabag

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 10.01pm Updated: August 26 2021, 10.03pm
Aberdeen had no answer to Qarabag at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen’s hopes of making the Europa Conference League group stage were ended on a disappointing night at Pittodrie as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Qarabag in the second leg of their qualifying play-off.

Trailing 1-0 from the opening match against the Azerbaijan club, the Dons’ task was made all the more difficult by an early strike from Tural Bayramov.

Kady Borges and Abdellah Zoubir then added further goals to pile on the misery, with a stoppage-time penalty from Lewis Ferguson little more than a consolation as Aberdeen were beaten 4-1 on aggregate.

Missing key players in the shape of injured Andrew Considine, Ryan Hedges and Connor McLennan, the Dons were soon facing an uphill battle.

A throw on the left was worked into the box for Bayramov, who struck a sweet left-footed strike across Joe Lewis and into the far corner to put the visitors ahead after just eight minutes.

Aberdeen needed to respond quickly but could have been further behind had Abbas Huseynov’s cross been turned in by Borges, who inexplicably missed his kick on the six-yard line.

The second came soon enough though, with Ross McCrorie’s loose pass out from the back putting his side in trouble. Qarabag were on top of the Dons goal in no time and Borges stroked home Zoubir’s pass with ease.

Indeed, Qarabag could have had a third two minutes before the interval as Ramil Sheydaev got between Declan Gallagher and Lewis, but could not lift the ball over the Dons goalkeeper.

Jonny Hayes finally tested visiting goalkeeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev from 18 yards after 62 minutes, and although his save was unorthodox, he was able to push the effort wide.

All hope was extinguished 10 minutes later when Zoubir found the net. It was all too simple as he was set clear through the middle, shifting the ball on to his left foot before sending a low drive past Lewis from 15 yards.

With the tie well won, Qarabag seemed to take their foot off the gas and Funso Ojo’s 20-yard strike was not far away from giving the hosts a consolation, fizzing millimetres over the crossbar.

The Dons were handed some late relief from the penalty spot as Calvin Ramsay went down and Ferguson – after a brief delay while a pitch incursion was dealt with – fired home, but it was too little too late.

