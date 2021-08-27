Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Injury sees Tom Hamer forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.56am
Great Britain’s Tom Hamer is out of the Tokyo Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Great Britain's Tom Hamer is out of the Tokyo Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Tom Hamer has been forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 due to a back injury.

The 23-year-old swimmer claimed second spot in both the S14 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley at Rio 2016.

He had been due to defend the first of those titles on Friday.

British Para Swimming performance director Chris Furber said in a statement: “The team have supported and helped Tom to manage his injury.

“We wanted to give him as long as possible but sadly he’s just not able to compete anywhere near his best.

“He has been an integral part of the team and he has pushed everyone on, so we’re all sad he isn’t able to compete.”

