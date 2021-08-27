Sport Injury sees Tom Hamer forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 By Press Association August 27 2021, 2.56am Great Britain’s Tom Hamer is out of the Tokyo Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA) Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Tom Hamer has been forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 due to a back injury. The 23-year-old swimmer claimed second spot in both the S14 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley at Rio 2016. He had been due to defend the first of those titles on Friday. Sadly, double Rio 2016 medallist @thomasbhamer is having to withdraw from competition at #Tokyo2020 due to a back injury. pic.twitter.com/Wi3ePpK5oP— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 27, 2021 British Para Swimming performance director Chris Furber said in a statement: “The team have supported and helped Tom to manage his injury. “We wanted to give him as long as possible but sadly he’s just not able to compete anywhere near his best. “He has been an integral part of the team and he has pushed everyone on, so we’re all sad he isn’t able to compete.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Sir Lee Pearson hopes to use Paralympic platform to inspire greater tolerance Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney set world records in golden swims Paralympics day two: Lee Pearson wins 12th title as GB claim five gold medals Blairgowrie woman’s inspirational journey from two amputations to Tokyo Paralympics