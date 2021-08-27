Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Real Madrid step up interest in Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 7.11am
Kylian Mbappe is a target for Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

Real Madrid have upped their offer as they look to prise Kylian Mbappe away from Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror says. Mbappe, 22, is out of contract with the French side next summer with Madrid increasing their bid from 160 to 170million euros (£137m to £145m).

Cristiano Ronaldo is discussing a potential return to the Premier League with Manchester City, the Daily Mail writes. The future of Ronaldo at Juventus has been called into doubt with the Serie A club struggling with his wages but the paper said PSG could also be a potential destination.

Wolves are determined to keep hold of Adama Traore and have rejected a loan bid from Tottenham, says the Daily Telegraph. New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo was said to be eager for a reunion with the Spain winger.

The future of Amad Diallo at Manchester United is uncertain after the signing of Jadon Sancho and the Ivorian could leave the club on loan, writes the Daily Mirror. Former club Atalanta are said to be keen, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to have ramped up their desire to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes after accepting they will not be landing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, writes the Daily Express.

Players to watch

Kurt Zouma: West Ham are said to be on the cusp of signing the defender from Chelsea on a £25m deal, writes the Daily Mail.

Jules Kounde: The Sevilla and France defender could soon swap La Liga for the Premier League, with Chelsea tabling a £42m offer, according to Star.

Weston McKennie: Tottenham have continued their interest in the Juventus and United States midfielder and could be prepared to pay upwards of £40m for the 22-year-old, claims The Independent.

