Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gary Rowett without injured Millwall quartet for Blackpool clash

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.30am
Millwall manager Gary Rowett is hoping for an injury boost after the international break (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett is optimistic that all of his injured players will be close to returning to action after the international break.

Rowett is without the services of Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Danny McNamara for Saturday’s home game against Blackpool.

McNamara is sidelined with a groin injury, while Bennett has an ankle problem and Leonard a hip injury.

Hutchinson is “making good progress” in his recovery from a quad injury, according to Rowett.

Blackpool midfielder Grant Ward faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the injury he sustained against Bournemouth last weekend.

Ward, who was carried off on a stretcher in the 65th minute at the Vitality Stadium, requires surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Defender Demetri Mitchell is closing in on a return to action following the knee injury he suffered in a pre-season friendly.

Manager Neil Critchley hopes Mitchell could be fit to face Fulham after the international break.

