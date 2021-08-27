Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Graham Potter insists no ‘magic formula’ behind Brighton’s perfect start

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.32am
Brighton boss Graham Potter says there is no magic formula to the Seagulls’ excellent start to the season (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter says there is no magic formula to the Seagulls’ excellent start to the season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Graham Potter insists there is no magic formula to Brighton’s perfect start to the season.

Brighton have returned two opening wins for the first time in their top-flight history, one of five teams with a 100 per cent record heading into the third round of Premier League action.

Last season, it took until November 21 and the ninth game for Brighton to manage two league victories.

“The performances were good last year for lots of periods, but the hardest thing about the game is scoring,” Brighton boss Potter said ahead of Saturday’s home game with Everton.

“You need a little bit of luck, you need to go through a process together as a team.

“There’s been no magic formula that has changed anything.

“The margins this time have maybe gone for us while last year they didn’t.

“It’s a small sample we’re talking about, two Premier League games, and we’re not getting carried away.

“It would be great for us to say ‘we’re so good’ but we’re not. Importantly we have to keep working and keep improving.

“The longer you stay together in the coaching process the more you improve and understand each other better – and that’s probably happened.

“It’s time and consistency of doing the same things and trying to improve, give yourselves a chance for the margins to turn in your favour.”

Brighton began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at Burnley before beating Watford 2-0 at home last weekend.

The feel-good factor was maintained in midweek by a youthful Seagulls second-string dumping Cardiff out of the Carabao Cup.

Potter said: “We didn’t have a bad pre-season, but it was challenging for a few reasons.

“Credit to the players, they’ve adapted really well to the situation.

“They’ve been really together and focused, open-minded with things we’ve had to deal with and they’ve got their rewards in terms of points.

“Back-to-back wins in the Premier League is great for us. The challenge is can we add another good result on Saturday.”

Everton are also unbeaten with Rafael Benitez having collected four points from his first two games at Goodison Park – a 3-1 home win over Southampton and a 2-2 draw at Leeds.

Potter added: “They’ve invested over the years in their playing group and they’ve got another manager who is really experienced.

“He understands the game, tactically he is very strong and he can organise a team in a fantastic way.

“I have huge admiration for Rafa. He’s still working at the highest level and still hungry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier