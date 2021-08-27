Graham Potter insists no ‘magic formula’ behind Brighton’s perfect start

Graham Potter insists there is no magic formula to Brighton’s perfect start to the season.

Brighton have returned two opening wins for the first time in their top-flight history, one of five teams with a 100 per cent record heading into the third round of Premier League action.

Last season, it took until November 21 and the ninth game for Brighton to manage two league victories.

“The performances were good last year for lots of periods, but the hardest thing about the game is scoring,” Brighton boss Potter said ahead of Saturday’s home game with Everton.

“You need a little bit of luck, you need to go through a process together as a team.

“There’s been no magic formula that has changed anything.

“The margins this time have maybe gone for us while last year they didn’t.

“It’s a small sample we’re talking about, two Premier League games, and we’re not getting carried away.

“It would be great for us to say ‘we’re so good’ but we’re not. Importantly we have to keep working and keep improving.

“The longer you stay together in the coaching process the more you improve and understand each other better – and that’s probably happened.

“It’s time and consistency of doing the same things and trying to improve, give yourselves a chance for the margins to turn in your favour.”

Brighton began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at Burnley before beating Watford 2-0 at home last weekend.

The feel-good factor was maintained in midweek by a youthful Seagulls second-string dumping Cardiff out of the Carabao Cup.

Potter said: “We didn’t have a bad pre-season, but it was challenging for a few reasons.

“Credit to the players, they’ve adapted really well to the situation.

“They’ve been really together and focused, open-minded with things we’ve had to deal with and they’ve got their rewards in terms of points.

“Back-to-back wins in the Premier League is great for us. The challenge is can we add another good result on Saturday.”

Everton are also unbeaten with Rafael Benitez having collected four points from his first two games at Goodison Park – a 3-1 home win over Southampton and a 2-2 draw at Leeds.

Potter added: “They’ve invested over the years in their playing group and they’ve got another manager who is really experienced.

“He understands the game, tactically he is very strong and he can organise a team in a fantastic way.

“I have huge admiration for Rafa. He’s still working at the highest level and still hungry.”