Ange Postecoglou tips Liam Scales to be a big hit at Celtic

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.40am
Liam Scales is heading to Celtic (Brian Lawless/PA)
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign defender Liam Scales from Shamrock Rovers.

The 23-year-old will join Celtic after Rovers missed out on a place in the Europa League group stage following defeat by Flora Tallinn on Thursday night.

Celtic say Scales will sign a four-year contract.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him.”

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Scales has made more than 50 appearances for Shamrock Rovers after moving from UCD in 2020.

