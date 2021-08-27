Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Chris Jordan returns to Surrey and Phil Salt joins Lancashire

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.50am Updated: August 27 2021, 9.54am
Chris Jordan and Phil Salt are leaving Sussex for Surrey and Lancashire respectively (Zac Goodwin/Nick Potts/PA)
England internationals Chris Jordan and Phil Salt are leaving Sussex and heading to Surrey and Lancashire respectively.

The pair have both decided not to take up new contract offers when their current deals expire and shortly after the announcement, Jordan was confirmed as a Surrey player on a three-year deal with Salt signing the same contract with the Red Rose.

Sussex say they are “disappointed” but accept the players’ wishes to “take up new challenges”, with Jordan set to skipper Surrey’s Twenty20 side.

Opening batsman Phil Salt is also to leave the county
Opening batsman Phil Salt is also to leave the county (David Davies/PA)

All-rounder Jordan, 32, who has played 34 one-day internationals and eight Tests, joined Sussex in 2013 after being released by Surrey.

“I am extremely pleased to be returning to the place where it all started for me at the age of 17,” he said. “I return having evolved not only as a cricketer but a person and I’m looking forward continuing that evolution.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with leading the T20 team over the next few years and playing a part in helping the club win trophies. There is an enormous amount of talent in the dressing room and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hard-hitting opening batsman Salt, who turns 25 on Saturday, moves on after breaking into the England one-day side earlier this summer.

“I’d first of all like to thank everyone at Sussex County Cricket Club for the last six years. I’ve loved every minute playing at Hove and moving on has not been an easy decision to make,” he said.

“However, the opportunity of playing for Lancashire, having spent much of my childhood in the North West, was something that I couldn’t turn down.”

A Sussex statement read: “Both players were offered new contracts by the club but have decided to take up new challenges.

“We are disappointed to bid farewell to two players that have developed into extremely fine players, represented their country and played in some of the most high-profile leagues around the world during their time at Sussex.

“However, we fully respect their decisions and understand their reasons for moving on to new clubs, where we wish them every success.”

Both players will hope to go out on a high with Sussex having qualified for finals day in the T20 Blast.

Jordan said: “To be saying goodbye to everyone at Sussex has to be one of the toughest things I’ve had to do to date.”

