Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport

Daniel Harvie a doubt for MK Dons’ clash with Accrington

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 10.57am
MK Dons defender Daniel Harvie missed last week’s draw at Ipswich (Tim Goode/PA)
MK Dons will assess defender Daniel Harvie ahead of the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

Harvie missed last week’s draw at Ipswich under concussion protocols after a bang to the head in the previous game against Charlton.

Forward Max Watters is nearing fitness after an ankle injury and on-loan Tottenham striker Tony Parrott is available before linking up with the Republic of Ireland squad on Sunday.

Midfielder David Kasumu remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Accrington boss John Coleman expects defender Harvey Rodgers and forward Colby Bishop to be fit for the trip to Stadium MK.

The pair both suffered knocks in the Carabao Cup tie at Oldham on Tuesday with Rodgers taken off just before the hour.

Irish pair John O’Sullivan and Seamus Conneely are both around a fortnight away from fitness.

Forward O’Sullivan has not featured since suffering a recurrence of an injury suffered in pre-season in the opening game of the campaign and captain Conneely is yet to feature this term.

