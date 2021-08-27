Allan Saint-Maximin set to be fit for Newcastle’s home clash with Southampton

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be fit for Newcastle’s home Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The French frontman emerged from Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat by Burnley, during which he was introduced as a second-half substitute, with a minor foot injury, but head coach Steve Bruce is confident he will be available.

Defender Paul Dummett is back in training after a calf problem and midfielder Isaac Hayden could return from a knee injury but keepers Martin Dubravka (foot) and Karl Darlow (Covid-19) are still out and Jonjo Shelvey is working his way back from a calf strain.

Stuart Armstrong will miss Southampton’s trip to the north-east.

The former Celtic midfielder continues to battle a calf problem, and is yet to return to first team training.

Will Smallbone remains out with long-term knee trouble, while the St James’ Park clash could come too soon for new recruit Lyanco.

Newcastle provisional squad: Woodman, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Willock, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, Adam Armstrong, Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Valery, Diallo, Tella, Long, Redmond, Elyounoussi.