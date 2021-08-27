Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

New signing Tom Bayliss in line for Wigan debut against Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.24pm
Tom Bayliss has joined Wigan on loan (Tess Derry/PA)
Tom Bayliss has joined Wigan on loan (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan could hand a debut to new midfielder Tom Bayliss when they take on Portsmouth.

Bayliss joined on loan from Preston for the rest of the season on Friday and could go straight into the squad.

Gwion Edwards could keep his starting spot after returning to the side on Tuesday as Wigan beat Bolton on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones starred in that shoot-out win but could lose his place to Ben Amos.

Portsmouth are hoping to have Marcus Harness back in their squad for the trip.

Harness missed last weekend’s goalless draw at Doncaster with a quad injury but could return.

Gassan Ahadme came into the starting XI for that game and might keep his place.

George Hirst came off the bench and will be hoping for more minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier