Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport

Lee Burge could be back for Black Cats against Wycombe

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.59pm
Goalkeeper Lee Burge could return to the Sunderland squad for the visit of Wycombe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Burge and Corry Evans could return to the Sunderland squad for the visit of Wycombe.

Goalkeeper Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI during the warm up ahead of last week’s win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering a minor leg injury, but was set to resume training on Friday.

Evans has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but is back in training and may feature on Saturday.

Defender Frederik Alves will be available after suffering from cramp during his club debut in the Carabao Cup second round win at Blackpool.

New signing Brandon Hanlan could feature for Wycombe after joining from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old striker, who has made just one appearance as a substitute this season, has signed a three-year deal at Adams Park.

Wycombe will again assess captain Matt Bloomfield after a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a concussion.

Defender Ryan Tafazolli will be hoping to continue his return to action after playing the first half of the Carabao Cup tie at Stevenage.

