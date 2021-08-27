Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore heads for Hearts

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.04pm
Taylor Moore is heading to Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Hearts have signed Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks with Lens and featured in the French club’s first team in the 2015/16 campaign.

Moore returned to England in 2016 to sign for Bristol City and after spending time on loan with Blackpool, Southend, Cheltenham and Bury, he made 28 appearances for his parent club last term as they finished 19th in the Championship.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order under Robins boss Nigel Pearson this term and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who has been in the market for a centre-back, was delighted to take advantage of the former England Under-20 international’s availability ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Dundee United.

He told the Hearts website: “Taylor’s got a wealth of experience at a really high level, both in England and in France, so to get him here is a bit of a coup.

“His style of play will suit how we play and he’s versatile too, which is a bonus, so I’m sure he’ll do really well for us.”

Hearts have already added Alex Cochrane, Beni Baningime and Ben Woodburn to their squad this summer, while highly-regarded Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin is due to join the Tynecastle club imminently.

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “Our patience in this transfer window is paying off because we are attracting really high-calibre players to the club.

“Taylor was very keen to come up to Hearts which is always a good sign and it shows how well this club is regarded.”

