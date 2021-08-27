Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport

Foot injury rules Barrow’s Luke James out of Rovers reunion

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.13pm
Barrow’s Luke James is a doubt for the match against Bristol Rovers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Barrow’s Luke James is a doubt for the match against Bristol Rovers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke James is expected to be out of action for Barrow as they take on Bristol Rovers.

The striker, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Rovers, has picked up a foot injury and is expected to be out for the next three to four weeks as he recovers.

Barrow are still without a number of players including Matt Platt (back), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (cruciate ligament).

Dimitri Sea is also a doubt for the game but is making positive progress with his recovery.

Trevor Clarke is still out for Bristol Rovers and is a couple of weeks away from being able to rejoin the team.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola could be a doubt for the Pirates after he was left out of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Exeter as a precaution.

Nick Anderton could also be a doubt after having problems with a niggle from pre-season.

Rovers manager Joey Barton also has a dilemma about who to play up front following the departure of Brandon Hanlan to Wycombe.

