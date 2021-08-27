Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin to be back in the St Mirren technical area for St Johnstone clash

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.16pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin returns to the dugout on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin will be back in the St Mirren technical area for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The Buddies boss was absent from the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, after a period of self-isolation and communication by phone, Goodwin returns on Saturday to make the final preparations for the visit of the Perth side.

Assistant manager Lee Sharp said: “Jim is fine. I have spoken to him quite a few times this week and he is all good and looking forward to getting back in tomorrow.

“He is in good spirits and raring to go.

“He will be back in tomorrow to style the training and run through the final things that we need to run through for Sunday.”

Sharp revealed that Goodwin has had a pep talk with some of the players who were overwhelmed by Celtic last week, especially after St Mirren midfielder Alan Power was sent off in the 19th minute for a foul on Hoops hat-trick hero David Turnbull.

He said: “Jim spoke to a lot of the boys individually and it was the same as when we spoke to them after the game.

“It was a case of, ‘It’s done now, let’s move on and focus on the next game’.

“It was a hard game, especially going down to 10 men so early on.

“The boys worked extremely hard and we were all disappointed at the end result but it is one you put to bed and move on and focus on the next game.

“Everybody was upbeat when they returned on Tuesday, the mood was very good and training has been excellent this week.”

