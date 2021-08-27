Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Przemyslaw Placheta missing for Norwich against Leicester

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.26pm
Przemyslaw Placheta is still struggling with Covid-19 symptoms (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich remain without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta for the Premier League match at home to Leicester on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Pole, who has yet to feature for the Canaries this season, is still struggling with Covid-19 symptoms.

Defender Bali Mumba is sidelined until after the international break by a dislocated kneecap suffered in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. Forward Josh Sargent could be available after a minor glute problem but Greek midfielder Christos Tzolis (calf) is a doubt.

Summer signing Ryan Bertrand could make his league debut for the Foxes.

The former Southampton full-back made his first appearance for the club in the Community Shield win against Manchester City but then tested positive for Covid ahead of the opening game of the season against Wolves and has been unavailable since.

Central defenders Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain out injured while forward Ayoze Perez is suspended following his red card in the defeat at West Ham on Monday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Omobamidele, Zimmermann, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Tzolis, Sargent, Idah.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka.

