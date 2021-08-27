Sean Dyche believes Burnley’s first win will be sooner rather than later

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes his side’s first win is not too far away as the Clarets look to avoid a repeat of last season.

It took Burnley eight attempts to gain a Premier League victory last season – losing five times before a 1-0 home success against Crystal Palace on November 23.

After defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, the Clarets head into Sunday’s clash with Leeds at Turf Moor still looking to get off the mark in 2021/22.

Dyche has been happy with the performances in the opening two games and feels his side’s slow start will not last too much longer.

“It’s the same old – every team wants to get that win on the board,” said Dyche.

“We have had spells, including last year, when that hasn’t happened, but I actually think we have performed pretty well so far. There is no naivety to my words, though, it is about results.

“We have had a couple of seasons like that (last season) and there is a mish mash of teams who have to fight to get points on the board.

“Performance-wise though we are not far off at all but we will need to maintain those levels against a Leeds side who proved last season they are a good outfit.”

Dyche will have Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra back in his squad against Leeds.

Both players missed the defeat at Anfield and the penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with toe and groin problems respectively.

“We think we’ve got better news with Westy and Vyds. They’ve been on the grass today (Friday) so we’ll see how they react tomorrow before making a decision on them, but it looks like better news,” said Dyche.

“There’s nothing serious to report from the other night (at Newcastle), so hopefully it’s two bodies back in the thinking.”

Aaron Lennon will also be available against his former club, having re-signed for Burnley in time to play at St James’ Park on Wednesday night – where he came off just before the hour mark.

On the winger’s return, Dyche said: “I didn’t want him to leave in the first place. He came in and trained with us and was fit and well.

“It is not a money thing for him, he enjoys the atmosphere and the environment. He wanted to come back here and enjoy his football.”