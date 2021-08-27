Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage keen to add to Wolves squad but rules out selling top players

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 3.08pm
Bruno Lage’s Wolves welcome Manchester United on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Boss Bruno Lage remains confident Wolves can land their transfer targets but vowed they will not waste their cash.

The head coach also insisted he does not want to lose any players, with Adama Traore wanted by Tottenham.

Wolves have been linked with Cardiff’s Kieffer Moore, Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car and Lille’s Sven Botman.

They host Manchester United on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with Lage clear over his priorities.

He said: “Five days is a long time in the transfer window. The most important thing is we know the kind of players we want, we don’t want players to come just for the squad. We want top players to help us in this process.

“I’m confident in the way we work, I’m happy to be in this position and I’m happy with how my players work on the pitch.

“We are few and I want to keep the top players with me. It’s not just about Adama, it’s about all the players. I don’t want anyone to go, I want top players to come to help us in this process.”

Willy Boly is back in training after a hamstring strain along with Yerson Mosquera, although Sunday’s game at Molineux may come too soon for the pair, while Jonny (knee) remains out.

United’s visit will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th game in charge of the club and Lage has been impressed with what he has done at Old Trafford.

“It’s important for his career. He was a big player in the club and now he has 100 games,” he said, with Wolves seeking their first Premier League win under the new manager.

“They are strong in an offensive way, in transitions, have different methods to defend. I can see he went there to become a top manager.

“They are a strong team but they know they are playing against a strong team. What they did last year was amazing.

“I followed the work of Ole since he started because I started at the same period in Benfica. They have top players and a top manager and they will be a good match for us.”

