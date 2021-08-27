Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Kane set to start for Spurs against Watford

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 3.13pm
Harry Kane is set to start his first Premier League game of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his first Premier League start of the season against Watford.

Kane returned to the side in Europe in midweek following his announcement that he is staying at the club this summer.

Joe Rodon (quad) misses out and Tanguy Ndombele is still not being considered by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt for Watford after missing last week’s loss at Brighton with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will miss out in north London with a hamstring injury sustained in midweek.

Joao Pedro (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling (both illness) and Ozan Tufan are still missing.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Romero, Reguilon, Davies, Sissoko, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Navarro, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Quina, Sema, Success, Sarr, King, Deeney, Gray, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.

