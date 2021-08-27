West Ham have health and fitness on their side

West Ham are set to be unchanged for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Hammers have no new injury concerns after back-to-back wins left them top of the table.

Arthur Masuaku is the only absentee, with the wing-back due back from a knee injury after the international break.

Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic will not feature for the visitors despite returning to training.

The midfielder has yet to play for the Eagles this season due to personal reasons.

Patrick Vieira will also be without Nathan Ferguson, Ebere Eze (both Achilles) and Michael Olise (back) as he goes in search of his first win, and first goal, as Palace boss.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Baptiste, Johnson, Noble, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Clyne, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Andersen, Kelly, Gallagher, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Street, Matthews, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng.