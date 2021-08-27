Watford in talks with striker Troy Deeney over Hornets future

Watford are in discussions with striker Troy Deeney over his future.

The 33-year-old is out of contract next summer and has made just two substitute appearances this season.

With no sign of a new deal, the two parties are exploring all possibilities ahead of next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The club said in a statement: “Troy Deeney and senior Watford FC officials are currently discussing the best options for both parties for the season ahead.”

The striker has one year left on his current Hornets deal, and has featured twice from the bench so far this year during this, his 12th season at Vicarage Road.

“Given the significant mutual respect between the club captain and the board, these discussions shall remain private and confidential.

“Neither the board nor head coach Xisco Muñoz will offer further comment on this matter until a final decision has been reached.”

Deeney joined the Hornets in 2010 and has scored 140 goals in 419 appearances.

With Deeney possibly about to leave the club, boss Xisco could be on the look out for a new striker.

But the Spaniard was keeping his counsel.

“You know about the transfers, what they say about new players,” he said.

“For me the focus is on the players that are here and another person is working on this. I am focussed on our squad in our team, for now the only thing is to think about that.”

Xisco was more open about the possibility of signing Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Watford have been in talks with Spurs over a permanent deal for the 32-year-old and there is a confidence a deal will be struck before Tuesday’s deadline.

Xisco added: “He is a very good player, everyone knows he is an experienced player. He is a top player and I think he would be very good for us. We will see if he arrives. Always I say the same thing – we will have one option more in our squad to try to give all the best for our team.”

That deal could be delayed by the fact that Watford visit Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday.

Midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt after missing last week’s loss at Brighton with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will miss out in north London with a hamstring injury sustained in midweek. Joao Pedro (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling (both illness) and Ozan Tufan are still absent.

Danny Rose could feature against the club he left in the summer.

Xisco added: “Danny played very well (in midweek) and we’ll see. We’ll see whether Danny will play at the weekend.”