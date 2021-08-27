Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley welcome back Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra for visit of Leeds

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 3.41pm
Ashely Westwood is fit again after a toe injury and will return to the Burnley squad this weekend (Justin Tallis/PA)
Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra will be back in the Burnley squad for their game against Leeds.

Both players missed the defeat at Liverpool and the penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with toe and groin problems respectively.

Aaron Lennon will also be available against his former club, having re-signed for Burnley in time to play at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, where he came off just before the hour mark.

Diego Llorente could make his first Premier League start of the season for Leeds after recovering from a muscle strain to play the first 45 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Crewe.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa made six changes on Tuesday night and the likes of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas should all return, but Robin Koch (pubis) remains doubtful.

Bielsa, who has reported no new injuries, said Adam Forshaw is in contention after making his first senior appearance in almost two years against Crewe

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Vydra, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson, Lennon.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Shackleton, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Drameh, Costa.

