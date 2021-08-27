Sport St Mirren to take on St Johnstone without suspended Alan Power By Press Association August 27 2021, 4.26pm Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA) Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren’s home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday. The midfielder was sent off in the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week. The Buddies have a couple of players who will require assessing. Callum Davidson will assess his St Johnstone squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa Conference League exertions on Thursday night. Liam Gordon missed the 2-0 defeat by LASK at McDiarmid Park which saw the Saints exit the qualifying play-off on a 3-1 aggregate. The double cup winners are still searching for their first win in 90 minutes this season after eight games in all competitions. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier St Mirren not banking on a St Johnstone Euro hangover No St Johnstone blame for legends David Wotherspoon and Shaun Rooney, insists Liam Craig St Johnstone need to use European exit as fuel for domestic season – Liam Craig Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts