Ange Postecoglou excited to take on Europe with Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself “super excited” about his team’s Europa League draw.

The Hoops will face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in the group stage after coming through a breathless two-legged encounter against AZ Alkmaar with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

“I guess that’s reward for Thursday night and over two legs against a very good team in AZ, that we could look forward to the draw, and with the calibre of team we are going to be up against, I am super excited,” Postecoglou said.

“We are going to have some fantastic nights, particularly here at Celtic Park, so I am looking forward to it.

“It’s why we are all involved in the game, to test yourselves against the best, and the best on the continent. We obviously missed out on the Champions League but when you see the calibre of all the teams in all the groups in the Europa, there’s some fantastic opponents, pedigree, tradition, history.”

Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and won their Europa League group before going out against Young Boys in the last 32.

Seville-based Betis also finished sixth in their league while Hungarian champions Ferencvaros knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers last season with a 2-1 win at Parkhead on their way to the group stage.