Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ange Postecoglou excited to take on Europe with Celtic

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 4.26pm
Celtic reached the group stage following a two-legged win over AZ Alkmaar (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)
Celtic reached the group stage following a two-legged win over AZ Alkmaar (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself “super excited” about his team’s Europa League draw.

The Hoops will face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in the group stage after coming through a breathless two-legged encounter against AZ Alkmaar with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

“I guess that’s reward for Thursday night and over two legs against a very good team in AZ, that we could look forward to the draw, and with the calibre of team we are going to be up against, I am super excited,” Postecoglou said.

“We are going to have some fantastic nights, particularly here at Celtic Park, so I am looking forward to it.

“It’s why we are all involved in the game, to test yourselves against the best, and the best on the continent. We obviously missed out on the Champions League but when you see the calibre of all the teams in all the groups in the Europa, there’s some fantastic opponents, pedigree, tradition, history.”

Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and won their Europa League group before going out against Young Boys in the last 32.

Seville-based Betis also finished sixth in their league while Hungarian champions Ferencvaros knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers last season with a 2-1 win at Parkhead on their way to the group stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier