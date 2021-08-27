Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Andy Robertson eyes Liverpool return against Chelsea after regaining fitness

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 4.29pm
Andy Robertson has yet to appear for Liverpool this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Robertson is hoping to make his first appearance of the season in Liverpool’s home game against Chelsea.

The Scotland left back was an unused substitute in last week’s home win against Burnley after recovering from an ankle injury and Jurgen Klopp must decide if he starts in place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho is back from compassionate leave following the death of his father and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in contention after the birth of his first child. James Milner (knock) will miss out.

Christian Pulisic will be a doubt for Chelsea’s trip to Anfield after his positive Covid-19 test.

The USA forward missed Sunday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal due to self-isolation, but has not suffered any symptoms after testing positive.

Pulisic might not be back in training with enough time to be ready to feature, while Kurt Zouma will not be available amid a possible switch to West Ham and also personal issues that required him to return to France this week.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Matip, Robertson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gomez, Adrian, Minamino, Konate, Kelleher, Jones.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Ziyech, Kante, Lukaku.

