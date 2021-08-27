Andy Robertson eyes Liverpool return against Chelsea after regaining fitness

Andy Robertson is hoping to make his first appearance of the season in Liverpool’s home game against Chelsea.

The Scotland left back was an unused substitute in last week’s home win against Burnley after recovering from an ankle injury and Jurgen Klopp must decide if he starts in place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho is back from compassionate leave following the death of his father and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in contention after the birth of his first child. James Milner (knock) will miss out.

Christian Pulisic will be a doubt for Chelsea’s trip to Anfield after his positive Covid-19 test.

The USA forward missed Sunday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal due to self-isolation, but has not suffered any symptoms after testing positive.

Pulisic might not be back in training with enough time to be ready to feature, while Kurt Zouma will not be available amid a possible switch to West Ham and also personal issues that required him to return to France this week.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Matip, Robertson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gomez, Adrian, Minamino, Konate, Kelleher, Jones.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Ziyech, Kante, Lukaku.