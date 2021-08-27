Reading announce arrival of Alen Halilovic on a one-year deal

Reading have announced the signing of Croatia international Alen Halilovic on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent last season at Birmingham but will now ply his trade at the Madekski Stadium.

Halilovic spent a spell at Barcelona earlier in his career having come through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, and Royals boss Veljko Paunovic was delighted to add the 10-capped international to his ranks.

“Creativity in any team is vital and Alen is a clever attacking midfielder with vision and an abundance of talent,” he said.

“Even though he has only just turned 25, importantly he has Championship experience on his CV and he has played professionally across Europe and for his country, Croatia.

“I am very pleased we have been able to bring Alen to the club and I look forward to working with him on the training pitch.”