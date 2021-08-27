Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading announce arrival of Alen Halilovic on a one-year deal

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 5.06pm
New Reading signing Alen Halilovic spent last season at Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)
Reading have announced the signing of Croatia international Alen Halilovic on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent last season at Birmingham but will now ply his trade at the Madekski Stadium.

Halilovic spent a spell at Barcelona earlier in his career having come through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, and Royals boss Veljko Paunovic was delighted to add the 10-capped international to his ranks.

“Creativity in any team is vital and Alen is a clever attacking midfielder with vision and an abundance of talent,” he said.

“Even though he has only just turned 25, importantly he has Championship experience on his CV and he has played professionally across Europe and for his country, Croatia.

“I am very pleased we have been able to bring Alen to the club and I look forward to working with him on the training pitch.”

