Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ebou Adams suspended for Forest Green’s match against Port Vale

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 5.13pm
Forest Green Rovers’ Ebou Adams (second left) receives a red card from referee Will Finnie during the Carabao Cup second round match at Brentford Community Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)
Forest Green Rovers' Ebou Adams (second left) receives a red card from referee Will Finnie during the Carabao Cup second round match at Brentford Community Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)

Ebou Adams will not feature for Forest Green ahead of their clash against Port Vale due to suspension.

The midfielder was sent off in Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie against Brentford midweek and Saturday’s is the first of a three-game suspension.

Udoka Godwin-Malife will be sidelined for the Sky Bet League Two match with a long-term injury.

Josh March and Jordan Moore-Taylor could be in contention to feature after making their return to the side for the Brentford game.

Leon Legge will miss the Forest Green game after what has been described as a “freak injury”.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke confirmed that the centre-half will be out for around two to three months.

Captain Tom Conlon is still ruled out as he recovers from injury.

Jake Taylor is also out of action but Clarke said the midfielder is “coming on leaps and bounds” and both are expected to return to training shortly.

