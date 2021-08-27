Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Holt wants Livingston to be hard to beat again

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 5.15pm
Jason Holt wants Livi to tighten up (Craig Williamson/PA)
Livingston midfielder Jason Holt is targeting going back to being hard to beat as they bid to get off the foot of the cinch Premiership.

Livi have lost 2-1 on three occasions after taking the lead this season, against Alloa, Aberdeen and Motherwell, and also needed penalties to get past St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup after going ahead.

David Martindale’s side are still seeking their first league points ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hibernian.

Holt said: “I don’t think we are far off but you have not really got a lot of time in the league. You can’t wait for things to happen, we have got to start making it work now.

“The last few games we have been close and through our own faults given points away.

“We have analysed it and seen things we need to do a lot better. When we take the lead in games we need to make sure we keep the lead.

“In any league, if you go 1-0 up you need to at least take something out the game.

“The last three games we have taken the lead and not gone on to win the game in 90 minutes, which is disappointing.

“When we went on a good run last season, we were never scoring three or four goals. It was always 1-0, 2-0 maybe. When we got in front, we were very difficult to break down.

“A good example was the St Mirren game in the cup semi-final, we go 1-0 up and we were just hard to beat. We need to get back to that.

“We need to make sure when we take the lead we make it difficult for teams to get back in.”

