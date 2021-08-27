Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Sport

Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff in contention for Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 6.26pm
Matty Longstaff could feature (PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass could hand debuts to new recruits Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.

Winger Watkins has returned to Pittodrie on a two-year deal following an injury-disrupted loan spell at the club last season, while midfielder Longstaff has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Ryan Hedges remains sidelined by a hamstring problem until after the international break, while Andrew Considine is out until after Christmas after undergoing cruciate ligament surgery. Connor McLennan is hopeful of returning following a hamstring strain.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could hand a debut to Jack Baldwin after the 28-year-old centre-back moved to the Highlands earlier this week following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Jack Burroughs misses out after suffering an ankle injury ahead of last weekend’s defeat by Rangers and the on-loan Coventry midfielder is expected to remain sidelined until late September.

On-loan Southampton full-back Jake Vokins still faces at least a couple of months out with the foot injury he sustained earlier in the season.

