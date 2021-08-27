Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ronaldo returns and Verstappen turns Belgium orange – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 6.26pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to rejoin Manchester United (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 27.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo returned.

Did Rio Ferdinand play a part in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga?

A two-time Super Bowl champion is excited for Ronaldo’s return.

Andy Murray called out hypocrite Man Utd fans.

MK Dons pulled out of the race for the forward.

Meanwhile in Wrexham….

Roy Keane poked fun at Gary Neville.

Moussa Sissoko reunited with Danny Rose.

Newcastle released their new third kit.

Casemiro signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

The Barmy Army mocked India.

Matt Prior was not happy with the news out of Sussex.

Chris Jordan said goodbye to Hove.

Dale Steyn lauded James Anderson.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a laugh.

Emma Raducanu continued to end her tennis.

Formula One

Dutchman Max Verstappen brought out the orange helmet for Spa.

Lewis Hamilton sent positive vibes.

