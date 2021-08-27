Ronaldo returns and Verstappen turns Belgium orange – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 27.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo returned.

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

Did Rio Ferdinand play a part in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga?

A two-time Super Bowl champion is excited for Ronaldo’s return.

Ronaldo to United????? I’m moving to Manchester if that happens. Glory Glory Man UNITED!!!!! — OSI (@OsiUmenyiora) August 27, 2021

Andy Murray called out hypocrite Man Utd fans.

All the man united fans that were absolutely abusing Ronaldo yesterday appear to have lost their voices today…. Funny old game — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 27, 2021

MK Dons pulled out of the race for the forward.

We can confirm that #MKDons are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international wanted assurances that he would take free-kicks at @Stadium_MK but… @Scotttwine10 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ySd7Xu5ONV — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile in Wrexham….

Roy Keane poked fun at Gary Neville.

Moussa Sissoko reunited with Danny Rose.

Newcastle released their new third kit.

🥁 Introducing our 2021/22 Castore third kit! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 27, 2021

Casemiro signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

The Barmy Army mocked India.

Matt Prior was not happy with the news out of Sussex.

This is absolutely devastating for a Club hanging on the edge right now! How was this allowed to happen?? So sad for a club that not long ago was one of the best in the country & attracted players not one where players wanted to leave! There needs to be serious questions asked https://t.co/PsEn7JS3aS — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 27, 2021

Chris Jordan said goodbye to Hove.

Dale Steyn lauded James Anderson.

Jimmy has Test match bowling wired. Smooth energy saving run upEasy uncomplicated actionGreat wrist (in/out swing, wobble)Just enough pace. Just. Pleasure to watch 👌 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 27, 2021

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a laugh.

Emma Raducanu continued to end her tennis.

enjoying my first pro us open🤗 pic.twitter.com/EAoVe6I2ud — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 27, 2021

Formula One

Dutchman Max Verstappen brought out the orange helmet for Spa.

Bringing out the 🟠 🦁 for Spa Hope you guys like it as much as I do 😍 For the mini helmets 👉 https://t.co/OmE7n3pXXT pic.twitter.com/VBfRW1hv9M — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 27, 2021

Lewis Hamilton sent positive vibes.