Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kevin Nisbet and Paul McGinn set for Hibs returns

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 6.42pm
Kevin Nisbet is set to return (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and defender Paul McGinn have both shaken off bouts of illness ahead of the cinch Premiership contest with Livingston.

Key midfielder Joe Newell is battling to shrug off the abdominal issue that kept him out against Dundee while a decision is still to be taken on captain Paul Hanlon, with club medics treading carefully following the concussion he suffered against Rijeka earlier this month.

Chris Cadden is back in training following a lengthy lay-off with a thigh problem but the former Motherwell player is unlikely to be involved against Livingston. Long-term absentees Christian Doidge (Achilles) and Melker Hallberg (knee) remain out.

Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald is likely to miss out after going off with a knock against Motherwell.

James Penrice is available again after recovering from Covid-19 while Tom Parkes, Cristian Montano and Adam Lewis are pushing for returns.

Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia (both knee) remain out and player/assistant manager Marvin Bartley completes a suspension.

