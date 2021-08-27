Sport Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts By Press Association August 27 2021, 6.49pm Peter Pawlett is suspended (Jeff Holmes/PA) Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday. The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit it he is also nursing an Achilles injury. Keeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results on the scan on his knee injury which kept him out of last week’s game at McDiarmid Park. Hearts could hand debuts to loan signings Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore. Armand Gnanduillet is available again after missing two games for personal reasons. Defender Stephen Kingsley remains out with illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Trevor Carson backs Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back from Dundee United injury nightmare Motherwell could give Sean Goss a debut against Dundee Dundee United ‘cautiously optimistic’ about extent of Benjamin Siegrist injury Dundee United will not appeal Peter Pawlett simulation red card against St Johnstone