Sport

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could ring changes for Celtic clash

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 7.19pm Updated: August 27 2021, 8.22pm
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side face Celtic this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA).
Steven Gerrard's Rangers side face Celtic this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA).

Rangers could be much-changed for Sunday’s clash with Celtic after a Covid-19 outbreak affected their plans for the midweek draw with Alashkert.

Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent missed the Europa League play-off, although it is not clear who was positive, injured or deemed a close contact.

It remains to be seen who will return, but Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram return from suspension.

Celtic hope Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi will recover from the injuries that forced them off against AZ Alkmaar.

At least one of James McCarthy and James Forrest is expected to be available after missing the trip to Holland.

Former Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic could make his debut, but Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out.

