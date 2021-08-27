Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 8.13pm
A plane with a banner reading ‘Sack The ECB & Save Test Cricket’ flies over ground during day three of the cinch Third Test match at the Emerald Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Friday August 27, 2021.
A banner reading “sack the ECB save Test cricket” was flown over Headingley on day three of England’s ongoing clash against India.

A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session, trailing the message in red block capitals for several laps.

It is not known who commissioned the fly-past, but those responsible were clearly keen to register their dissatisfaction with the governing body.

The plane flew over the field on Friday
The plane flew over the field on Friday (Nigel French/PA)

The reference preserving the longest format could reflect frustration with the prominence of white-ball cricket in recent years, which culminated in the launch of The Hundred this summer.

Recent newspaper reports regarding lavish bonus payments due to be paid to leading executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board may also have played a part.

