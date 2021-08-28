Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paralympics day four: Neil and Lora Fachie lead Great Britain gold rush

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 7.02am Updated: August 28 2021, 2.34pm
Great Britain’s Neil Fachie and his pilot Matthew Rotherham (front) celebrate their victory in the men’s B 1000m time trial at the Izu Velodrome (PA Wire via DPA)
Neil and Lora Fachie led a stunning morning for Great Britain to kick off day four of the Tokyo Paralympics as the husband and wife cyclists each claimed Paralympic gold in world-record fashion.

Scottish rider Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham finished just ahead of compatriot James Ball in the men’s B 1000m time trial, taking top spot with a time of 58.038 seconds.

Liverpool-born Lora then followed in her husband’s footsteps as she and partner Corrine Hall defeated Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy in the final of the women’s B 3000m individual pursuit in a time of three minutes 19.560secs.

That was not the end for Great Britain’s gold rush at the Izu Velodrome as Kadeena Cox, Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy eclipsed China to win the mixed C1-5 team sprint.

In addition to the trio of GB golds and silver for Ball, there was also a bronze for Sophie Unwin, who clinched third place behind Lora Fachie and Dunlevy in a time of three minutes 23.446secs.

Great Britain secured their first two athletics gold of the Games inside half an hour, with Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn securing sprint titles.

Young ran under 11 seconds for the first time in his career as he won the men’s T38 100m with a European record of 10.94 seconds.

Hahn, has not lost in seven years, and won the women’s T38 100m title by just six hundredths of a second.

In the pool, Maisie Summers-Newton secured her second gold of the Games as she won the SB6 100m breaststroke.

The British teenager had already won gold in the SM6 200m individual medley and beat world record holder Liu Daomin to set a new Paralympic best, with Ellie Simmonds finishing fourth.

There was also a gold won in the S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle relay for Reece Dunn, Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole.

Grace Harvey secured a silver medal in the SB5 women’s 100m breaststroke.

Elsewhere, table tennis players Paul Karabardak and Jack Hunter-Spivey and powerlifter Micky Yule each won bronze.

Dimitri Coutya won his third wheelchair fending bronze of the Tokyo 2020 games, after narrowly missing a chance for gold in the men’s foil individual category B event.

Great Britain reached the wheelchair rugby final with a 55-49 victory over hosts Japan.

Picture of the day

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Four
Beatriz Hatz of the US hits the sand hard while competing in the Women’s Long Jump – T64 at the Olympic Stadium (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)

Social media moment

The sheer emotion of Neil and Lora Fachie celebrating their incredible achievement.

Figure of the day

What’s coming up on day five?

Will Bayley will be contesting his class 7 gold medal match in table tennis.

Hannah Cockroft will be gunning for gold in the T34 women’s 100m final on Sunday morning, alongside fellow Britons, Kare Adenegan and Fabienne Andre.

Shortly afterwards, Lauren Rowles and Luarence Whitely will be in the PR2 mixed double sculls rowing final.

Hannah Russell features in the first heat of the S13 50m freestyle in the pool and, there are Brits competing in the PTS5 triathlon races – George Peasgood  in the men’s and Claire Cashmore and Lauren Steadman in the women’s.

