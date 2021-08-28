Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aberdeen aim to show their class

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 11.39am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass after their Europan exit (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass hopes Aberdeen can do to many of their cinch Premiership rivals this season what their European conquerors Qarabag did to them.

The Dons manager recognised that his side were outclassed by a superior side as the Azerbaijanis ran out 4-1 aggregate winners in their Europa Conference League play-off.

However, Glass believes the Pittodrie side – put together on the Scotland’s third-biggest budget – must take a leaf out of their Euro opponents’ book as they bid to exert their authority over their rivals on the domestic stage.

Speaking to Red TV, the manager said: “We want to get to Qarabag’s level. Our young players have got some more experience under their belts and the others have felt what it is to play against a team of top professionals.

“I think we can do to some other teams in Scotland what Qarabag did to us. We believe we’ve got a better group of players than some other teams in Scotland and the aim for the rest of the season is to continue proving it.”

The Dons are joint-top of the fledgling Premiership table alongside Hibernian and Hearts and – following the arrival of new signings Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff over the past few days – they are hoping to maintain their strong start in the league when they host Ross County on Sunday.

Glass added: “We’ve been great in the league so far and we’ve got the opportunity on Sunday to bounce back – that’s all we can control.”

