Ross County manager Malky Mackay still on player hunt

Malky Mackay is still keen to add another fresh face to his Ross County squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

The manager has overseen a significant rebuild of the Staggies squad since taking charge earlier this summer, and while he is happy with the work he has done so far, he is still hopeful of further recruitment in the coming days.

He said: “We’re going to try and get another one in but we won’t do anything just for the hell of it. If we can get one to fall for us then we will, but only if it’s the right one. If we can get another one in this week, great – if we can’t, then hey-ho.”

Mackay added Jack Baldwin earlier this week and believes the experienced 28-year-old centre-back will help shore up the County defence.

He said: “We needed to try and get good players in all over the pitch but we conceded over 60 goals last year so it was quite clearly the defensive side of the team we needed to take care of.

“Jack is a vastly experienced centre-back in English football, with over 250 games. He’s captained clubs, played for big clubs like Sunderland and is someone I’m delighted to add to the group.

“He’s a permanent signing as well which is a big thing. We’re in a situation where we’re having to take in a lot of loan players as well so to actually get a permanent signing in the door that’s going to be our player for the next couple of years is really good.

“He’s a good age – at 28, he has experience but is still young. I’ve had a good conversation with him and he’s a well-rounded young man. I think he’ll be a good addition.”

After an arduous start to the season, which has included a significant squad overhaul, a Covid-19 outbreak and a formidable opening to the cinch Premiership campaign, Mackay is looking forward to the international break after Sunday’s clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He said: “We’ll get a few days to do a bit of work but I also want to give the lads a bit of time, a bit of breathing space.

“They’ve had to deal with a lot since day one of pre-season which has been well documented so I think it’s important they get a few days with their families.

“There will be a bit of work done and there will also be a bit of time where they can go away and refresh themselves in that period.”