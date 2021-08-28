Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Xisco Munoz knows Watford cannot afford slow start against Tottenham

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.14pm
Xisco Munoz wants his side to enjoy a solid start at Tottenham on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Xisco Munoz wants his side to enjoy a solid start at Tottenham on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has warned his side not to get blown away by Tottenham in the opening 10 minutes of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Hornets head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend, where they fell behind in the 10th minute.

The Spaniard knows his outfit cannot afford the same thing to happen against a team that will boast the attacking talents of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn.

“It’s important we come inside the game with a strong mentality and we are focused in the first minutes,” said Munoz.

“We need to learn about the last situation [against Brighton] and need to prepare in the first minutes with high intensity, full power and maximum focus. We stay together, stay narrow and make the most of any situation.

“It’s very important that in the first 10 minutes we give all our best.

“It’s important we keep concentrating. The team learned about this situation in the last game away.

“And it’s important when we arrive, we stay in the situation and immediately try to give all the best from the first minute until the last minute of the game.

“We know what we have in front of us in the next game, how strong they are, the capacity they have and we know what we need to do.

“We need to make the most of our situation, play like a team, stay strong and give all the best in the situations. If our team play with high intensity, stay narrow and stay strong in defence, I think afterwards we have our chance.”

