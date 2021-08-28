Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston sign former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.44pm
Stephane Omeonga has joined Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston have signed former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga in what they describe as a “massive” addition to their squad.

The 25-year-old impressed during loan spells with Hibs in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and returns to Scotland from Serie C side Pescara.

The Belgian started his career in the youth ranks at Anderlecht before signing for Avellino and moving across Italy to Serie A side Genoa, playing more than 20 games in the top flight.

He spent time at Hibs and Cercle Brugge on loan, returning to Easter Road not long before the pandemic started and joined Pescara in Serie B last summer.

Omeonga will join on a two-year contract where he will link up with former Hibs team-mate Marvin Bartley, who is now assistant manager with Livi.

Manager David Martindale told the club’s website “I had spoken to Stephane’s agent at various stages over the last three months as he was a player I always liked but we were a good distance away from what we could pay and what salary Stephane has commanded at previous clubs.

“Obviously the player required a work permit also but we thankfully managed to secure GBE (governing body endorsement) for Stephane on Thursday afternoon. We expect Stephane to be in training in the next two to four weeks.

“After lengthy discussions with Marvin who played with Stephane at Hibs, it became evident that he was a player that we had to try to bring in if we could make it fit into our wage structure.

“He has shown a huge desire to come and play for Livingston and must be commended for that and I know he is here for the correct reasons.

“He is a player that will improve the squad massively and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

