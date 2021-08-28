Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crystal Palace sign Will Hughes from Watford

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.46pm
Will Hughes has completed a move from Watford to Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Will Hughes from Watford.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira all but confirmed the move on Friday in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to West Ham and the deal was officially announced on Saturday afternoon.

Hughes, who only had one year remaining on his contract with Watford, has signed a deal until the summer of 2024 and moves for a fee reported to be worth an initial £6million.

He told Palace TV: “Fans want to see players give 100 per cent and that’s the minimum I’ll give. That’s what they can expect.

“The club are planning for the future and it’s exciting times ahead. They’re not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but they’ve got a big project going on here so it’s exciting to be part of it.”

The transfer is a welcome boost for Vieira, who has repeatedly called for more reinforcements since the start of the campaign, which got under way with a 3-0 loss at Chelsea on August 14.

While chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman signed the likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise in the summer, a forward and another midfielder were priorities for the Eagles, after they released nine first-teamers at the end of last season.

Hughes will provide extra competition in the middle of the park and brings a wealth of experience despite being only 26.

After moving to Vicarage Road from Derby in 2017, the midfielder established himself as a regular for the Hornets in the top flight and played a key role in their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last term.

Having turned down a new contract in the summer, Hughes trained with the under-23s in pre-season but has now completed a move to Palace.

The Eagles are not likely to be finished there, with negotiations under way with Arsenal over a deal to bring Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park, the PA news agency understands.

An ankle injury has sidelined the forward during the early weeks of the season but he has struggled for regular game time since he returned to the club at the start of 2020 following a loan spell at Leeds.

Nketiah is another who is set to be out of contract next summer and Palace are confident of concluding a deal for the 22-year-old before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, with a permanent switch to south London set to suit all parties involved.

