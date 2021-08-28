Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage impressed with Raul Jimenez’s return from fractured skull

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 2.10pm
Wolves’ Raul Jimenez has made his return from a fractured skull (David Davies/PA)
Raul Jimenez has already proved he will return to his best, according to Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

The striker has made his Premier League comeback after fracturing his skull against Arsenal in November.

He has played the full 90 minutes in Wolves’ opening defeats to Leicester and Tottenham.

The Mexico international has made a successful return from his life-threatening injury and, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United, Lage believes Jimenez has shown he will hit the heights again.

“For me, it’s been very good. The way he worked for the team, the chances he created for us,” he said, with the 30-year-old having scored 21 goals in 50 top-flight appearances.

“We saw two or three good chances against Tottenham, and I see the way he works in training, the chances he creates, the goals he scored in the training – Raul is already there.

“He did a long pathway. First the recovery, then to start training and after to arrive with the right mentality. I just worked with him in the last phase, when he was ready to play and he did very well in these first games.”

Wolves have had 42 shots in their opening two Premier League games but slipped to successive 1-0 defeats to the Foxes and Spurs.

Only nine have been on target but Lage, who saw his side beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, expects the goals to come.

He said: “Every game is an opportunity to do that. After these two games against two good opponents, Leicester and Tottenham, we are confident about the way we play, but we are unhappy because we created a lot of chances and we didn’t score and there were no points for us.

“But this is how we work. We need to continue to play like that, to create a lot of chances, because the way we create chances, we will score more goals. My way to play, my way to work, my philosophy is to do that.

“We need to create chances. We have our idea of how we want to play, see what happened in the last game, try to improve every day. Every day is training to grow up as a player and also as a team.

“Every day, that’s what I say to my players. We are an attacking team, we need to create chances and I’m sure the goals will come.”

