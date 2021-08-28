Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andreas Weimann fires Bristol City to victory at Cardiff in Severnside derby

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 2.42pm
Andreas Weimann celebrates scoring Bristol City’s winner at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Andreas Weimann was the Bristol City hero as Cardiff were beaten 2-1 in an entertaining Severnside derby in the Welsh capital.

Weimann scored twice – an opportunistic effort followed by a splendid volleyed winner – as Cardiff lost for the first time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Daniel Bentley’s own goal had put Cardiff back on terms and the visitors withstood late pressure to  secure a victory that was fully merited and moves them within a point of the Bluebirds.

Cardiff dominated the opening exchanges, with Marlon Pack volleying over against his old club inside 50 seconds and fellow midfielder Joe Ralls also off target.

Bentley was brought into action for the first time when Kieffer Moore sent Ryan Giles through on goal.

Nathan Baker intervened with a superb tackle, but Bentley still had to stand firm as the ball ricocheted off Giles towards him.

Bristol took the lead after 21 minutes with a goal out of nothing as Cardiff failed to cut out Zak Vyner’s ball over the top of a square defence.

Weimann had timed his run perfectly, but the chance looked lost until Aden Flint and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips dithered and the Austrian scored with a crisp finish.

Cardiff almost equalised when Moore fired a low shot past Bentley, but Andy King had retreated onto the goal-line and superbly flicked the ball off the goal-line.

Bristol were looking more comfortable as half-time approached and the home fans were becoming increasingly concerned.

But Bentley was brought into action twice in the final moments, first denying Joel Bagan a maiden senior goal and then holding Leandro Bacuna’s volley at the near post.

It had been a controlled first-half performance from the visitors, but Bristol boss Nigel Pearson probably wanted his side to show greater intent in the final third.

They did so in the early moments of the second half as Han-Noah Massengo curled wide and Chris Martin was also just off-target after meeting Matty James’ corner.

Bristol paid for their profligacy after Pack’s shot was deflected inches wide.

The next Cardiff attack saw Pack release Moore and his attempt squeezed through the clutches of Bentley.

Baker was on the line but his attempted clearance struck the grounded Bentley for an unfortunate own goal.

But Bristol did not feel sorry for themselves and Phillips reacted well to stop a stinging drive from Antoine Semenyo.

The substitute’s next contribution was a cross which Weimann, who missed most of last season through injury, flashed past Phillips at the far post for a fourth goal in three games.

