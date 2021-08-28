Michael Smith brace leads Rotherham to victory over Doncaster

Two first-half goals from Rotherham striker Michael Smith guided them to a 2-0 Sky Bet League One win over Doncaster.

Rotherham played the bulk of the second half with 10 men, after Mikel Miller’s dismissal, but Smith’s double was enough to earn the points with toothless Doncaster unable to stage a second-half comeback.

Rotherham took the lead in the 27th minute with Miller feeding Smith and the big man tucked the ball past Pontus Dahlberg.

Kieran Sadlier, against his former club, came close to doubling the advantage after he cut in from the right flank but Dahlberg managed to close down the angle.

Smith got his second two minutes into added on time. The ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box and he clinically volleyed into the bottom corner.

Rovers, who have only mustered a goal on the opening day of the season, were handed a lifeline on 53 minutes with Miller sent off for a lunge on Kyle Knoyle.

But Richie Wellens’s side could not convert possession into chances as Rotherham saw out the match in relative ease.