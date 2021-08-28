Jake Hyde brace gives Wrexham first victory of the season

Jake Hyde scored twice as Wrexham recorded their first win of the season by beating Eastleigh 2-0.

The striker opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a calm finish after being put through by Paul Mullin.

Hyde grabbed his second shortly before half-time and could have had a first-half hat-trick but for a fine save from Joe McDonnell.

Dior Angus almost added a third late on but his shot flashed wide.