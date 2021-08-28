Lewis Smith scores the winner as Hamilton edge out Queen of the South

Hamilton picked up their first Scottish Championship win of the season as Lewis Smith’s goal against the run of play sealed a 2-1 success at Queen of the South.

The visitors had the better of a first half short on clear-cut chances and went in front in the opening minute of the second period, Andy Ryan nodding in after goalkeeper Sol Brynn had done well to keep out a David Moyo header.

But that goal seemed to spark the hosts into life.

Hamilton keeper Ryan Fulton denied Lee Connelly from close range, but he was beaten in the 54th minute by Ruari Paton.

Paul McKay’s effort came back off the bar and Paton stroked home the loose ball.

Queen of the South were now the side in the ascendancy, Connelly flashing a ball across the face of goal and Willie Gibson hitting the base of the left post with a free-kick.

However, Smith snatched a winner for Hamilton in the 74th minute.

He was not closed down and took full advantage by finding the back of the net from outside the area.