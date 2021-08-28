Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Smith scores the winner as Hamilton edge out Queen of the South

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.04pm
Lewis Smith scored the winner for Hamilton (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Hamilton picked up their first Scottish Championship win of the season as Lewis Smith’s goal against the run of play sealed a 2-1 success at Queen of the South.

The visitors had the better of a first half short on clear-cut chances and went in front in the opening minute of the second period, Andy Ryan nodding in after goalkeeper Sol Brynn had done well to keep out a David Moyo header.

But that goal seemed to spark the hosts into life.

Hamilton keeper Ryan Fulton denied Lee Connelly from close range, but he was beaten in the 54th minute by Ruari Paton.

Paul McKay’s effort came back off the bar and Paton stroked home the loose ball.

Queen of the South were now the side in the ascendancy, Connelly flashing a ball across the face of goal and Willie Gibson hitting the base of the left post with a free-kick.

However, Smith snatched a winner for Hamilton in the 74th minute.

He was not closed down and took full advantage by finding the back of the net from outside the area.

