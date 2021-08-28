Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Early Conor Wilkinson goal earns Matthew Taylor first win as Walsall boss

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.08pm
Conor Wilkinson fired Walsall to victory (Tess Derry/PA)
Conor Wilkinson’s early strike earned Matthew Taylor his first managerial win as Walsall broke their duck by beating Stevenage 1-0.

The winner came just five minutes in, Wilkinson outmuscling Ben Coker before racing into the area and, after feigning to curl into the far post, drilling inside Sacha Bastien’s near post instead.

Walsall had chances to double their advantage but Jack Earing curled just over after a jinking run and Kieran Phillips stabbed Brendan Kiernan’s near-post cross wide.

Stevenage should have levelled before the break as Luther James-Wildin’s cross picked out an unmarked Jack Smith but his tame header was saved by Carl Rushworth.

The visitors continued their search for an equalizer after the interval as a Jake Taylor strike was deflected just wide before Jake Reeves was twice narrowly off target from distance.

Stevenage came close again in the 73rd minute but Rollin Menayese’s last-ditch challenge denied Luke Norris a tap-in from Arthur Read’s dangerous ball across the six-yard box.

Debutant Bruno Andrade, brought in on loan from Salford this week, also curled wide late as Walsall held out.

