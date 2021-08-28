Early Conor Wilkinson goal earns Matthew Taylor first win as Walsall boss

Conor Wilkinson’s early strike earned Matthew Taylor his first managerial win as Walsall broke their duck by beating Stevenage 1-0.

The winner came just five minutes in, Wilkinson outmuscling Ben Coker before racing into the area and, after feigning to curl into the far post, drilling inside Sacha Bastien’s near post instead.

Walsall had chances to double their advantage but Jack Earing curled just over after a jinking run and Kieran Phillips stabbed Brendan Kiernan’s near-post cross wide.

Stevenage should have levelled before the break as Luther James-Wildin’s cross picked out an unmarked Jack Smith but his tame header was saved by Carl Rushworth.

The visitors continued their search for an equalizer after the interval as a Jake Taylor strike was deflected just wide before Jake Reeves was twice narrowly off target from distance.

Stevenage came close again in the 73rd minute but Rollin Menayese’s last-ditch challenge denied Luke Norris a tap-in from Arthur Read’s dangerous ball across the six-yard box.

Debutant Bruno Andrade, brought in on loan from Salford this week, also curled wide late as Walsall held out.