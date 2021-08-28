Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley on target as MK Dons beat Accrington

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.10pm
Mo Eisa struck for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)
Mo Eisa struck for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)

Matt O’Riley scored for the second game running to put the seal on a 2-0 win for MK Dons over Accrington, who were beaten for the first time since the opening day of the season.

The Dons’ promising start under head coach Liam Manning continued, although it did owe something to the visitors failing to make the most of some clear chances.

Accrington were made to rue a bad miss by Dion Charles, as MK Dons went ahead just before half-time when Mo Eisa tricked his way through before finishing with aplomb into the bottom corner.

The lead should have been doubled early in the second half, after James Trafford had pushed out Eisa’s effort, as Troy Parrott’s close-range shot was somehow blocked.

Substitute Joel Mumbongo spurned a glaring chance to equalise for Stanley when he shot wide after a fortunate ricochet off Warren O’Hora put him clean through.

The Dons finally made sure of victory with six minutes left when Hiram Boateng battled for the ball on the left before squaring it for O’Riley to finish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier