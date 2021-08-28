Sport Michael McKenna double helps Arbroath see off Dunfermline By Press Association August 28 2021, 5.10pm Arbroath won 3-0 at Dunfermline (Joe Giddens/PA) Michael McKenna scored twice as Arbroath eased to a 3-0 win at Dunfermline. After several early penalty shouts for the visitors, McKenna gave them a 12th-minute lead as he followed in after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet failed to hold Nicky Low’s shot. Kai Kennedy struck a post for Athletic and Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov had would-be equalisers disallowed before Scott Stewart set up David Gold to make it 2-0 just before half-time. Todorov threatened again in the second half but McKenna grabbed his second, after good work by Joel Nouble, to put the result beyond doubt. Luke Donnelly replaced Nouble and saw a goal disallowed for offside as three proved enough for Arbroath. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Joel Nouble labelled ‘the most unique player in Scotland’ as Arbroath acclaim their new cult hero VIDEO: Michael McKenna reveals dream double for Arbroath helped him forget ‘haunting’ St Johnstone miss Arbroath battle back to end Partick Thistle’s unbeaten start Arbroath 3 Partick Thistle 1: Michael McKenna double helps Angus side go fourth