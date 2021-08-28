Comfortable win for Maidenhead

Goals from Sam Barratt and Josh Kelly gave Maidenhead a 2-0 win at home to Dover.

The hosts went ahead when Barratt delivered an inviting cross that found the head of Kelly to nod home.

Barratt then got his name on the scoresheet with a neat finish to put the hosts two up at half-time.

Dover applied some late pressure but were kept at bay by some fine saves from James Holden in the United goal.