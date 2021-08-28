Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myles Hippolyte on the spot as Scunthorpe earn first win

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.14pm
Myles Hippolyte scored the only goal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Myles Hippolyte’s early penalty got Scunthorpe’s season up and running, earning them their first victory of the campaign in a 1-0 success over Tranmere.

Hippolyte fired his third-minute spot-kick down the middle after the visitors had been penalised for a handball inside the box and though keeper Joe Murphy got a hand to it, he could not keep it out.

Murphy ensured Rovers’ margin of defeat was not even greater with several fine first-half saves.

He flew low to his right to keep out a powerful drive from Alfie Beestin in the 24th minute, before later getting his body in the way of a Devarn Green effort as he latched on to a clever flick into the penalty area.

Despite plenty of industry in their attempts to get back into the game, Tranmere – who had scored just once in their four league matches going into the game – lacked a goal threat, with Ryan Watson off target with efforts either side of the break.

Teenager Dan Gallimore wasted a great chance to make the points safe for the hosts when he rushed a shot and fired wide after breaking into the box in the 71st minute.

He no doubt breathed a sigh of relief when visiting substitute Mani Dieseruvwe’s touch let him down when the ball broke to him on the edge of the six-yard box late on, allowing home keeper Rory Watson to gather – and Scunthorpe to secure all three points.

